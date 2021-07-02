ANL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.09%)
Naval chief, Romanian ambassador discuss regional security

  • Both dignitaries discussed bilateral collaborations and maritime security issues
  • The naval chief lauded the steps taken for cooperation between Pakistan and Romania in shipmaking
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi met Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolae Goia at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters pertaining to regional security. They also discussed bilateral collaborations and maritime security issues in the region.

On the occasion, the naval chief lauded the steps taken for cooperation between Pakistan and Romania in shipmaking.

AJK president meets naval chief

Earlier, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) and met Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Commander UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

The admiral also visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute, and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

The naval chief underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

