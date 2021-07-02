ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
ASC 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
AVN 94.47 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
DGKC 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.13%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KAPCO 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
PAEL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PIBTL 11.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PPL 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
TRG 168.78 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.14%)
UNITY 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
WTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 5,215 Increased By ▲ 17.3 (0.33%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,876 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 36.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sazgar Engineering Works awarded 'Greenfield Investment status'

  • Gets ministry's nod for Great Wall Motors Company as second principle
Ali Ahmed 02 Jul 2021

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has been awarded the 'Category-A, Greenfield Investment status' by the Ministry of Industries & Production of Pakistan, stated a notification sent by the company on Friday to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We are pleased to inform you that the Ministry of Industries and Production of Pakistan has awarded the Category-A ‘Greenfield Investment status’ to our company and approve Great Wall Motors Company Limited as the second principle for the assembly manufacture of GWM HAVAL vehicles in addition to BAIC vehicles,” said Sazgar Engineering Works Limited in its filing on Friday.

Sazgar expects to commence commercial production of GWM HAVAL vehicles by June 30, 2022.

HAVAL Jolion by Sazgar arrives in Pakistan

HAVAL - a GWM-owned SUV brand – is known for producing SUVs. The company exports to over 60 foreign countries, with 5 million HAVAL owners around the world.

On the other hand, Sazgar dominates market share in the auto-rickshaw and three-wheeler segment in Pakistan. The company received the Greenfield status under the Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) in March 2018 and has since been looking to grab an opportunity to enter the country’s car market.

Back in May, Sazgar informed that it has decided to commence import, market, sell and provide after-sales services of Completely Built Up (CBU) vehicles under the brand name HAVAL. In this regard the company started booking of these vehicles from its authorised dealership network.

Sazgar Greenfield Status BAIC HAVAL Haval by sazgar

Sazgar Engineering Works awarded 'Greenfield Investment status'

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

Trade deficit swells 33pc YoY to $30.8 billion

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Concealment of income declared cognizable offence

Transmission line project: Tabish causes considerable controversy

Time limitation not applicable to foreign assets, income

Power situation to improve by Monday: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters