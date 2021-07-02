Contempt petition filed in IHC

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday against the secretary finance for not de-notifying the appointments of Arif Usmani as president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Zubair Soomro as chairman NBP Board of Directors (BoD).

The petitioner has also requested the IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary for a tweet, wherein, he stated that the country is facing heavy losses due to "judicial activism" and for casting aspersions against the High Court judgment.

