2021-22: SACM announces 7 new varsities in Punjab

LAHORE: Announcing the establishment of seven new universities in Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, D G Khan, Kasur and Sheikhupura in 2021-22, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that development funds worth Rs 15 billion allocated to acknowledge the importance of higher education, which is 285 percent more than the previous year.

"New universities are being established in the province; approval has been granted for the establishment of universities in eight districts of Attock, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Pakpattan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah and Sialkot," she said.

The SACM said that Rs 16.60 billion has been allocated for the establishment of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology in Sialkot, Rs 2 billion for the University of DG Khan, Rs 3 billion for the University of Gujranwala, Rs 2 billion for Baba Farid University Pakpattan and Rs 2 billion for Attock University. Likewise, Rs 500 million allocated for Emerson University, Rs one billion for Hafizabad University, Rs one billion for Indus University Rajanpur and another amount of Rs 17 billion is reserved for Engineering & Technology University in Sialkot to boost the local industry. Similarly, 86 new colleges will be set up, she added.

