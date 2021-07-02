ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
2021-22: SACM announces 7 new varsities in Punjab

Recorder Report 02 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Announcing the establishment of seven new universities in Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, D G Khan, Kasur and Sheikhupura in 2021-22, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that development funds worth Rs 15 billion allocated to acknowledge the importance of higher education, which is 285 percent more than the previous year.

"New universities are being established in the province; approval has been granted for the establishment of universities in eight districts of Attock, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Pakpattan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah and Sialkot," she said.

The SACM said that Rs 16.60 billion has been allocated for the establishment of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology in Sialkot, Rs 2 billion for the University of DG Khan, Rs 3 billion for the University of Gujranwala, Rs 2 billion for Baba Farid University Pakpattan and Rs 2 billion for Attock University. Likewise, Rs 500 million allocated for Emerson University, Rs one billion for Hafizabad University, Rs one billion for Indus University Rajanpur and another amount of Rs 17 billion is reserved for Engineering & Technology University in Sialkot to boost the local industry. Similarly, 86 new colleges will be set up, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

