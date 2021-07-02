ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PHP arrests 434 criminals, delivers help to 1186 commuters

02 Jul 2021

FAISALABAD: The establishment of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has played major role in the reduction of accidents and protection of road users. The prevention, detection and apprehension of criminals have risen with the effective patrolling of PHP. SSP PHP, Region Faisalabad Mirza Anjum Kamal said this while releasing monthly performance report of June, 2021.

As per detail, as many as 434 cases were registered under different sections and 434 criminals and two POs were sent behind the bars. SSP told that two 9MM pistols, one 30bore pistol, with 49 bullets were recovered. Furthermore, total 100 litre liquor, 222 gram cannabis and stolen bull worth Rs150,000 were recovered. As many as 235 cases were registered against reckless drivers U/S 279 PPC. Moreover, three lost children were found and reunited with their relatives. Help rendering were extended to 1186 commuters and first aid was provided in nine accidents.

As many as 44 temporary encroachments were removed for free flow of traffic. Motorcycles widely used during robbery/ dacoity, in order to prevent road robbery, total 36 motorcycles were impounded U/S 134 PO, 115 MVO and 550 Cr.P.C. However, talking about the patrolling mechanism to curb the crime, SSP said that the time of occurrence of crime is most crucial one to devise proactive patrolling strategy.

Moreover, the lists of stolen/snatched vehicles, proclaimed offenders (POs) and bad elements of the area are kept in the official vehicles. Furthermore, the patrolling officers are continuously in contact with control room. In case of any emergency and accidents, official vehicle rushes towards the spot and responds as per SOP.

Further, he said that the helpline of PHP is 1124. The signboards and information regarding Helpline 1124 is displayed in all beat areas. The awareness about helpline 1124 saves road users from distress and any untoward incident. Road safety camps and awareness seminars at educational institutions, bus terminals, public and private places help in sensitising the public to abide by the traffic rules.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

