ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Latam FX fall on virus worries; Brazil's real down 1%

  • Manufacturing activity in Brazil hit four-month highs in June, PMIs showed, while Chile's economic activity jumped a better-than-expected 18.1% in May.
  • The real and Chile's peso dropped up to 1% each, with the peso giving up gains of as much as 0.7%. Mexico's peso fell 0.4%.
Reuters Updated 01 Jul 2021

Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on Thursday, with Brazil's real and Chile's peso giving up early gains made on upbeat factory activity surveys, while oil major Petrobras rallied on raising $2.3 billion in a stake sale.

Manufacturing activity in Brazil hit four-month highs in June, PMIs showed, while Chile's economic activity jumped a better-than-expected 18.1% in May.

This follows disappointing activity numbers from Asia and Russia which dulled sentiment already dented by worries about rising coronavirus cases in many countries around the globe.

The real and Chile's peso dropped up to 1% each, with the peso giving up gains of as much as 0.7%. Mexico's peso fell 0.4%.

"We're more optimistic than most about the near-term economic outlook for Latin America, even though the region's prospects are still dimmer than elsewhere in the emerging world," said William Jackson, an emerging market economist at Capital Economics, citing strong activity numbers.

The end of the coronavirus pandemic in Latam "remains a distant future," the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday, with only one in 10 people fully vaccinated so far.

While cases have been falling in Mexico, COVID-19-related deaths likely exceed the confirmed toll by about 60%, the country's Health Ministry data released on Wednesday showed.

In Brazil, calls for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro rose as findings of a probe into the government's handling of the pandemic led to the suspension of a $324 million COVID-19 vaccine procurement deal.

With a death toll over half a million, political tensions leaves questions about the sustenance of the real's rally, which saw it become the biggest emerging market gainer last quarter, up 13.4%, making a strong comeback from being the worst performer at the end of the first quarter.

The dollar fell ahead of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, which will be watched to see whether it would prompt the Federal Reserve to start tightening policy sooner than forecast.

But despite the Fed's hawkish tilt in its policy-setting committee's last meeting, foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios accelerated in June to nearly three times the May figure, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Thursday.

Among stocks, Brazil's Petrobras and fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora were the top gainers on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index, up 0.3% and 3.4% after the oil firm divested its full remaining stake of 37.5% in its former subsidiary.

Elsewhere, Belarus's rouble snapped a three-day losing streak against the dollar. Ratings agency S&P kept Belarus's rating unchanged after a review on Wednesday, saying European Union sanctions over Minsk's forced landing of a passenger plane weren't significant enough to change the picture of the country's finances.

Latin American currencies Cuban peso Chilean peso Mexico peso Latin American economy Brazil's real

Latam FX fall on virus worries; Brazil's real down 1%

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Blast in Quetta injures at least two

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters