Pakistan optimistic to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

  • The PCB also plans to host New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia between this season
Syed Ahmed Updated 01 Jul 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted an expression of interest to host six International Cricket Council (ICC) events in the 2024-31 cycle. Of these, the board is keen to host the three-venue ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own.

This was revealed during the 63rd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting convened at the PCB’s headquarter in Lahore on June 30, 2021.

Besides, the cricket board has offered to host the remaining four events, two eight-venue ICC T20 World Cups, 2026 and 2028, as well as the two 10-venue ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 2027 and 2031, in partnership with other Asian countries.

PCB confident of hosting entire cricket season in Pakistan

The participants of the meeting were informed that the ICC’s evaluation committee will now examine and evaluate the PCB as well as other members’ expression of interests and revert with their decision before the second phase of the event hosting process begins in September.

The PCB remains hopeful that it will earn hosting rights of, at least one of the events, which will act as a great boost to Pakistan, which last staged an ICC event in 1996.

PCB chairman vows next HBL-PSL-7 in Pakistan

The BoG was also informed that the PCB has signed a contract with UK-based Restrata and ESI companies, which will support the PCB in setting up the bio-secure bubble and conduct security assessments, respectively during the 2021-22 season.

Note that the cricket board is set to host New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia between September 2021 and March 2022. Besides, the cricket governing body also plans to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven entirely in Pakistan.

