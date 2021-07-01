ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Balochistan suspends 70 paramilitary troops for refusing vaccine

  • Move comes after the national government advised all its employees to get vaccinated
AFP 01 Jul 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan has suspended 70 paramilitary troops without pay after they refused to receive Covid-19 vaccines, officials said.

The group were suspended in southern Balochistan province on Wednesday "after repeated written warnings and verbal requests" to get the jabs, said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

The troops from the Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force that assists police with law enforcement, have direct contact with the public, the official said.

Wali Breach, another senior government official, confirmed the suspensions.

The move comes after the national government advised all its employees to get vaccinated.

Balochistan authorities were on Thursday due to implement a ban on unvaccinated people entering government offices, public parks, shopping malls and public transport.

Pakistan's nationwide vaccination rollout has been ramped up in recent weeks with more than 350,000 doses administered on most days.

Almost 16 million shots have been given to date, with China supplying most of the jabs.

COVID 19 vaccines provincial government paramilitary troops Levies Force Balochistan Levies

