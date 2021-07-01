ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Sports

England bowl against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

  • Meanwhile Curran came in for Chris Woakes after his fellow paceman took 4-18 in a player-of-the-match performance at Durham.
AFP 01 Jul 2021

LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Thursday as the hosts recalled Jason Roy and Tom Curran on their Surrey home ground.

Roy replaced Liam Livingstone at opener after recovering from a tight hamstring that saw him miss England's five-wicket win at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday that put the 50-over world champions 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Meanwhile Curran came in for Chris Woakes after his fellow paceman took 4-18 in a player-of-the-match performance at Durham.

"Our tried and tested formula is chasing," said Morgan at the toss.

"It's great to be back at The Oval, the guys are excited and hopefully we can continue our momentum from the last game," he added.

Sri Lanka, already without a trio of senior players sent home because of a breach of Covid regulations, made three changes.

Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva and Asitha Fernando all come in with Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan and Ramesh Mendis making way.

"We were also planning to bowl," said Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera. "We are concerned about our batting so hopefully everyone takes responsibility to get runs on the board."

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt/wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

Umpires: Rob Bailey (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

England Sri Lanka Eoin Morgan ODI

