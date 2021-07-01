Nida Dar becomes first Pakistan bowler to complete century of T20 international wickets

Nida Dar has earned the distinction of becoming the first Pakistan bowler – across men’s and women’s teams – to take 100 T20 international wickets.

The right-arm off-spin bowler achieved the feat on Wednesday in the first of the three T20Is between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women when she dismissed Deandra Dottin in the 10th over of the first innings. She is only the fifth bowler in the women’s game to join the 100-T20I wickets club.

Former captain Shahid Afridi holds the record of most wickets in T20Is for the Pakistan men’s team with 98 followed by Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal with 85 wickets apiece.

Chief Executive Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan was quick to felicitate the seasoned campaigner.

“I congratulate Nida Dar on becoming the first-ever Pakistan bowler to record a century of wickets in T20Is. This is no mean achievement and is a testimony of the hard work and dedication Nida has put in over the years. Over the last decade, Nida has prospered into an integral part of the national women’s team and has become an inspiration for the next generation of women cricketers.”

Dar is also the first Asian bowler to reach this landmark which is a great moment not only for her but the whole nation, Wasim said, adding that she is an icon and inspiration to millions of young girls who are passionate about cricket and follow the game.

“In a day and age when women’s cricket is flourishing and its fan base is increasing day-by-day, role models like her would do well in taking the women’s game to the corners of the earth.

The other four women bowlers to have crossed the 100-wicket mark in the format are Anisa Mohammed (120), Ellyse Perry (115), Shabnum Ismail (110) and Anya Shrubsole (102). From the Asian teams, India’s Poonam Yadav, with 95 wickets, follows Nida in the list of highest T20I wicket-takers.

Among women bowlers from Pakistan, former captain Sana Mir, who retired in 2020, has the second most wickets with 89 scalps, ahead of Sadia Yousuf, who took 57 wickets in a career that spanned from 2010 till 2017, and Anam Amin (54 wickets at 20.22).