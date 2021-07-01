ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FIFA extends PFF normalisation committee's mandate till September 30

  • The committee's regime was due to expire on June 30, 2021
Syed Ahmed 01 Jul 2021

The Bureau of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Council has decided to extend the mandate of the normalization committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for another three months.

The committee's regime was due to expire on June 30, 2021, which has now been extended until September 30, 2021, an official statement said.

The Bureau took note that since the suspension of the PFF the normalization committee has been working relentlessly in an effort to meet the criteria for the suspension to be lifted.

"The suspension will be lifted when the PFF’s premises, accounts, administration, and communication channels are once again under the committee’s full control. The committee can then continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance," it added.

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect over 'third-party inference'

However, as the PFF’s premises continue to be 'occupied,' therefore, the Pakistani football body remains suspended. According to NC, they have even reached out to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help relinquish the illegal occupation of PFF headquarters.

“The occupation of the PFF headquarters by Ashfaq Group has resulted in international sanctions, which is destroying our football,” the body said.

Given this backdrop, the Bureau thought the extension was necessary in order to allow the administrative and legal efforts aiming to lift the suspension to continue, hence, enabling the normalization committee to perform the tasks under its mandate.

