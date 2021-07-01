ANL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.86%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 91.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
DGKC 121.40 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.89%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.73%)
FFL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
HASCOL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUBC 80.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.46%)
JSCL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.25%)
KAPCO 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.1%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.85%)
PPL 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.9%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
SILK 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.02%)
SNGP 48.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.55%)
TRG 165.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
UNITY 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.29%)
BR100 5,207 Increased By ▲ 58.64 (1.14%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 342.93 (1.27%)
KSE100 47,811 Increased By ▲ 455.13 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 189.94 (1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Russian rouble firms past 73 vs dollar ahead of OPEC+ meeting

  • Nabiullina said this week the central bank will consider raising rates by 25-100 basis points at the July 23 board meeting
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble on Thursday strengthened past 73 versus the dollar while the MOEX stock index neared a record high, gaining support from higher oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on production cuts.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 72.89 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 86.43 versus the euro.

The OPEC+ group of oil producers meets on Thursday to decide on a further easing of output cuts next month and could also consider extending its overall supply pact beyond April 2022, sources within the group told Reuters.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $75.01 a barrel.

The rouble also saw support from expectations that the central bank will raise rates this month as inflation, its main area of responsibility, showed no signs of slowing.

Weekly inflation accelerated to 0.23% in the last week from 0.12% a week earlier. In annual terms, this translates into inflation of 6.4%, according to Sova Capital estimates, up from around 6% seen in early June.

"The current run rate could bring the final inflation figures for June to 0.7% m/m and 6.5% y/y, and we believe this could force CBR to take the decisive actions outlined recently by CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina," Sova Capital said.

Nabiullina said this week the central bank will consider raising rates by 25-100 basis points at the July 23 board meeting.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.7% to 1,665.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,853.3 points, moving towards an all-time high of 3,865.20 it touched in mid-June.

Euro Yuan Yen Russian rouble

