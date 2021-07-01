ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.77%)
ASC 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
DGKC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.76%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.73%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
HUBC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
HUMNL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.46%)
JSCL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.25%)
KAPCO 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.07%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
POWER 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.96%)
PPL 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.9%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.55%)
TRG 165.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.29%)
BR100 5,207 Increased By ▲ 58.46 (1.14%)
BR30 27,346 Increased By ▲ 340.94 (1.26%)
KSE100 47,811 Increased By ▲ 455.03 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,151 Increased By ▲ 188.87 (1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Shanghai stocks close slightly lower

  • The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 percent, or 2.42 points
AFP Updated 01 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Shares in mainland Chinese markets finished with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia, as traders track rising virus cases around the world that are forcing some governments to reimpose lockdown measures.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 percent, or 2.42 points, to 3,588.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.97 percent, or 23.99 points, to 2,442.26.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

