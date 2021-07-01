Markets
Shanghai stocks close slightly lower
- The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 percent, or 2.42 points
Updated 01 Jul 2021
SHANGHAI: Shares in mainland Chinese markets finished with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia, as traders track rising virus cases around the world that are forcing some governments to reimpose lockdown measures.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 percent, or 2.42 points, to 3,588.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.97 percent, or 23.99 points, to 2,442.26.
Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.
