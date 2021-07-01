Markets
European shares rise as investors shake off virus, inflation fears
- The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% after ending Wednesday with its fifth straight quarter of gains
01 Jul 2021
European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on signs of a steady economic recovery, shaking off growing concerns around a jump in inflation as well as the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% after ending Wednesday with its fifth straight quarter of gains. Germany's DAX also jumped 0.6% as data showed retail sales in Europe's biggest economy rebounded in May.
