Technology
Twitter's website back up after being down for several users
- That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours
01 Jul 2021
Twitter Inc's website was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. US Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector.
That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.
Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail
Twitter's website back up after being down for several users
NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan
CCoE to take stock of power situation today
IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments
Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs
FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target
Prices of petroleum products raised
Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF
Engro explains its position
Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists
Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran
Read more stories
Comments