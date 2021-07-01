ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
JSCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.81%)
KAPCO 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.1%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.38%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.68%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.28%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 407.96 (1.51%)
KSE100 47,824 Increased By ▲ 468.46 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 218.96 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Technology

Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

  • That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

Twitter Inc's website was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. US Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector.

That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.

Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

