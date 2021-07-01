ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.17%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,213 Increased By ▲ 64.43 (1.25%)
BR30 27,411 Increased By ▲ 405.42 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,815 Increased By ▲ 458.69 (0.97%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 215.72 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's Gill may miss England series with injury: Times of India

  • A team spokesman did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

NEW DELHI: India opener Shubman Gill could miss the five-test series against England due to a leg injury, the Times of India and other local media reports said on Thursday.

Gill sustained the injury during India's defeat in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton last month, the newspaper said.

A team spokesman did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The opener is likely to return home from England before the series gets underway at Trent Bridge on Aug. 4, the Hindu said.

The 21-year-old impressed in his debut series in Australia where India overcame a host of injuries to complete a thrilling 2-1 series win in January.

Gill has since managed only one fifty in nine innings but was expected to continue as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in England.

Should Gill miss the series, Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace him at the top of the order in what would be his first test in seven months.

India do have other options, including top-order batsman KL Rahul and all-rounder Hanuma Vihari, who opened in the 2018 'Boxing Day' test in Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal Hanuma Vihari

India's Gill may miss England series with injury: Times of India

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Prices of petroleum products raised

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters