Sarina Isa challenges PM to live debate

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a live debate with her regarding her London properties.

“Mr Imran Khan, if you are still not satisfied with regard to the London properties and how they were bought, I request you to come on live television and face me. I will show the world my earnings, savings, “money trail” and taxes paid by me and expect that you will do the same,” Sarina wrote in her letter to the prime minister.

“Abdul Waheed Dogar was used as a proxy by Shehzad Akbar to manufacture lies, but 10 judges of the Supreme Court in open court expressed their full satisfaction with my financial ability, acknowledged that I (and not my husband) had bought the London properties and that I had legally sent money abroad through my personal foreign currency account, an account which, unlike yours, was in a real-subsisting bank (Standard Chartered Bank),” the letter added.

