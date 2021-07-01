RFID number plates: SHC dismisses petition of private contractor

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition of a private contractor against the agreement to install the latest tracking number plates.

A two-member bench of SHC released a written order on reserved judgment on putting the latest tracking number plates on vehicles in Sindh.

The court approved the tender of the institution run under the defence ministry to install the latest number plates and rejected the petition of the private contractor.

Bench held that all law enforcement agencies should be consulted on the installation of the latest tracking number plates.

Sindh government submitted that making of radio-frequency identification (RFID) number plates was sensitive work. Thus, keeping the sensitivity in view, the tender was issued to the National Radio and Telecommuni-cation Corporation (NRTC) which works under the ministry of defence.

According to the counsel for the provincial government, only NRTC is authorised to make the electronically readable RFID number plates in the country.

The government counsel maintained that owing to the sensitivity of the issue, the Sindh government exercised the authority to grant exemption from open bidding, hence, the objection raised by the private contractor should be rejected.

