ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Auto Parts Technology Park to be set up on nine acres: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Auto Parts Technology...
Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Auto Parts Technology Park would be set up on nine acres of land in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura. The technology park will have product designing, training centre, parts manufacturing unit, testing and other facilities.

The Minister was presiding over a meeting held at Civil Secretariat to review performance of PIEDMC, progress on ongoing schemes and implementation strategy of new schemes.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi gave a detailed briefing on the progress, issues and future strategy of the institution. While addressing the meeting, the he said that the Punjab government had paved the way for the industrial revolution by setting up new industrial zones in the province. Colonization of industrial estates can accelerate economic growth, so PIEDMC should focus on colonization of industrial zones.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Sundar Industrial Estate is being expanded to facilitate the industrialists and increase investment. The provincial minister directed that the land acquisition modal for the extended project should be made in consultation and PC-I of new schemes would be completed by July 15, 2021. The security of Chinese and other foreign investors should also be further improved. Instructing to start development work in Chunnian Aqua Business Park, the minister said that Bahawalpur industrial estate would be inaugurated after Eid. Sundar-Raiwind and Manga-Raiwind Roads will be widened to improve traffic flow in Sundar-Industrial-Estates.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that development work in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura would be completed by December 31, 2022 and Rs.2950 million would be spent on development work in the industrial zone in the new financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal PIEDMC Sundar Industrial Estate Syed Nabeel Hashmi Auto Parts Technology Park

Auto Parts Technology Park to be set up on nine acres: minister

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.