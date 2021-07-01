KU announces results of Syndicate elections

KARACHI: The Registrar, University of Karachi Professor Dr Abdul Waheed on Wednesday announced the results of the elections to the seats of the Syndicate from the constituencies of Professors, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Lecturer.

According to the KU Registrar, who was also the Returning Officer, Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, Dr Basit Ansari, Dr Mohsin Ali, and Ateeq Razzak have been elected to the seats of the Syndicate from the constituencies of professor, associate professor, assistant professor and lecturer respectively.

He mentioned that Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib received 42 votes and declared elected whereas Professor Dr Shah Ali ul Qadar got 28 votes and Professor Dr Zaheer Uddin had five votes.

He informed that Dr Basit Ansari collected 43 votes and declared elected while Dr Muhammad Ali and Dr Irfan Aziz got 40 and 17 votes respectively. Meanwhile, Dr Mohsin Ali received 193 votes and declared elected whereas Syed Ghufran Alam got 123 votes and Dr Muhammad Noman Syed had 13 votes and Dr Muhammad Sajid Khan had eight votes.

The KU Registrar added that Ateeq Razzak was elected after securing 48 votes while Sana Khan had 29 votes.

