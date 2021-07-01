Japanese shares slip

TOKYO: Japanese shares dipped on Wednesday as the highly contagious Delta variant spread in Asia, while the benchmark index posted losses for June on concerns over the outlook of the economy.

The market ended the last trading day of the month in the red for a tenth straight month as investors tend to adjust their positions at the month end.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.07% to close at 28,791,53, after rising as much as 0.65% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix also changed course to edge down 0.30% to 1,943.57. The Nikkei index lost 0.24% in June, while the Topix index rose 1%.