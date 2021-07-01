World
World Bank passes $4 bln milestone in funding for COVID-19 vaccines
- The World Bank's vaccine financing package can be used by countries to buy vaccine doses through COVAX, the new African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) or other sources.
01 Jul 2021
WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Wednesday said it had provided more than $4 billion for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to 51 developing countries, half of which are in Africa, where vaccination rates are among the world's lowest.
In a statement, the global development bank urged countries anticipating excess vaccine supplies in coming months to release surplus doses and options to developing countries with adequate distribution plans in place.
