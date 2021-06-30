World
U.S. to ship 2.5 million doses of J&J vaccine to Colombia
- The Colombian president's office said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden told President Ivan Duque of the donation in a call during which they also discussed reactivating the economy, jobs, climate change and shared democratic values and human rights.
30 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: The U.S. plans to ship 2.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to Colombia, the White House said Wednesday.
The Colombian president's office said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden told President Ivan Duque of the donation in a call during which they also discussed reactivating the economy, jobs, climate change and shared democratic values and human rights.
Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran
U.S. to ship 2.5 million doses of J&J vaccine to Colombia
Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly
Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank
Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1
2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan
CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'
Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre
Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'
PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session
'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget
Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview
Read more stories
Comments