ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Canadian dollar pares monthly decline as GDP beats estimates

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2423.
  • Canadian GDP falls 0.3% in April.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.8%.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil rose and data showed the economy contracting less than expected in April, but the currency was on track to post its biggest monthly decline since March last year.

Canadian GDP fell 0.3% in April as businesses were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating analyst forecasts of a 0.8% decline, Statistics Canada data showed.

A preliminary estimate showed that the economy weakened a further 0.3% in May. Some provinces waited until June to ease restrictions.

"April and May were likely temporary setbacks to the recovery," said Sri Thanabalasingam, senior economist at TD Economics. "Reopening across the country, falling cases and hospitalizations, and an extraordinary vaccine rollout, should lead to a rapid bounce back in economic activity."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after industry data suggested US crude stockpiles were shrinking.

US crude prices rose 0.8% to $73.58 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2375 to the greenback, or 80.81 US cents. Earlier, it touched its weakest level since June 21 at 1.2423.

For the month, the loonie was on track to decline 2.5% as a hawkish shift in guidance by the Federal Reserve boosted the US dollar. The release of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday could offer investors further clues about the Fed outlook.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across much of the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.410%. Canada's bond market is due to close early ahead of the Canada Day holiday on Thursday.

