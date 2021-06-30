ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 hovers near record high as private payrolls jump

  • US private payrolls increase by 692,000 in June – ADP.
  • Virgin Galactic slips after BofA Global downgrades stock.
  • Indexes: Dow up 0.15%, S&P flat, Nasdaq dips 0.18%.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

The S&P 500 hovered near record high on Wednesday as US private payrolls increased in June even as hiring slowed, with Wall Street's major averages set to end their fifth straight quarter of gains.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs this month, down from 886,000 additions in May as companies scrambled for workers to meet a surge in demand amid a rapidly reopening economy.

The Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment data for June is due on Friday and market participants fear a strong reading could force the US Federal Reserve to pare back its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"The monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics report has disappointed for the last two months. A third disappointment would cement the fact that the economic gains are starting to lose momentum," said John Brady, senior vice president at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.

Prospects of a transitory spike in inflation have pushed the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs in recent sessions, helped by a comeback in tech-heavy growth stocks.

The S&P growth index, which houses mega-cap names Apple Inc, Amazon, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, has jumped nearly 11.9% this quarter, outperforming its value peer and narrowing the gap for the year-to-date performance.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 14.3% in the first half of the year and is set for its second best first-half performance since 1998, with energy, financials, real estate and communication services stocks notching the best performance at the sectoral level.

"The second half of the year could certainly bring in an increase in volatility depending on what Fed policy does. Does the Fed taper? Does inflation go higher?" Brady said.

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52.81 points, or 0.15%, at 34,345.10, the S&P 500 was down 0.83 points, or 0.02%, at 4,290.97, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.06 points, or 0.18%, at 14,502.28.

Six of the 11 major S&P indexes rose with energy leading the pact higher, tracking oil prices.

Micron Technology rose 1.1% as BMO upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform" on continued supply-demand imbalance in 2022. The chipmaker is expected to post quarterly results after markets close.

Virgin Galactic Holdings fell 4.6% after BofA Global Research downgraded billionaire Richard Branson's spaceship company's stock to "underperform" from "buy".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 21 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks The S&P 500 ADP National Employment Report US private payrolls

S&P 500 hovers near record high as private payrolls jump

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters