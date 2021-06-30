ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
US crude stocks fall again, gasoline inventories up: EIA

  • Crude inventories fell by 6.7 million barrels in the week to June 25 to 452.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.7 million-barrel drop.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

US crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 6.7 million barrels in the week to June 25 to 452.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 187,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.7 percentage points, in the week.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 241.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 886,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 869,000 barrels in the week to 137.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 486,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 603,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

