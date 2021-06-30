US crude stocks fall again, gasoline inventories up: EIA

US crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 6.7 million barrels in the week to June 25 to 452.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 187,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.7 percentage points, in the week.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 241.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 886,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 869,000 barrels in the week to 137.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 486,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 603,000 barrels per day, EIA said.