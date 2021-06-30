Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs600 to Rs108,000 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable
Updated 30 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 108,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs108,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 and was sold at Rs 92,592 against its sale at Rs 93,107 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 84,876 against Rs 85,348.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1410 and Rs 1208.84 respectively.
The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1758 against its sale at $1768.
