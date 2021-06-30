Markets
S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump
Updated 30 Jun 2021
The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high on Wednesday as data showed US private payrolls increased solidly in June, while the major US stock averages look to wrap up their fifth straight quarter of gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.55 points at the open to 34,290.74.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.03%, at 4,290.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.48 points, or 0.13%, to 14,509.85 at the opening bell.
