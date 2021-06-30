PM lauds CPC's role in promoting Pak-China friendship

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the party’s centenary, local media reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister, in his message, paid rich tributes to the CPC and its leadership, saying that the founding of the Communist Party is a seminal event with a far-reaching impact on world history.

He pointed out that China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavors of the CPC.

Xi stresses loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary

Imran lauded the CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.

The premier also appreciated CPC’s role in the nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.

Recalling that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, he expressed optimism that friendship between Pakistan and China would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

Poverty eradication: Pakistan lauds China on accomplishing UN goal

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that the CPC wants greater engagement with Pakistani political parties to strengthen bilateral ties and provide a better environment for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He stated the CPC attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Pakistani political parties. He added that the Communist Party wanted to make a contribution to party-to-party exchanges to build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

The ambassador maintained that the CPC is ready to work with Pakistan’s political parties to make good use of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism, actively promote the coordination between CPEC and Naya Pakistan Vision, and strengthen exchanges of ideas and policies for the high-quality development of the CPEC.