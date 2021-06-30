ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
AVN 91.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.67%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
KAPCO 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.2%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.99%)
TRG 165.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.21%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (0.07%)
BR30 26,886 Increased By ▲ 47.19 (0.18%)
KSE100 47,209 Increased By ▲ 71.52 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,907 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Australian regulator seeks feedback on managing 'risky' crypto assets

  • Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has seen its price swing wildly this year, trading over the $35,500 level on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high of just under $65,000 in mid-April.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

Australia's securities regulator said on Wednesday it would consult market participants on proposals to identify appropriate crypto assets and set up good market practices for financial instruments that expose them to digital currency-backed assets.

The move comes as governments and regulators worldwide try to regulate the digital assets industry in the wake of rising investor affinity for cryptocurrencies, which are volatile and risky for users and financial institutions.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has seen its price swing wildly this year, trading over the $35,500 level on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high of just under $65,000 in mid-April.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) sees a "real risk of harm to consumers and markets" if exchange-traded products (ETPs) and other instruments exposed to crypto-backed assets are not developed and regulated properly.

"Market operators and product issuers need to be mindful of meeting their existing regulatory obligations when creating, operating and allowing such products," ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said.

The proposals consider these assets as financial instruments under the Australian corporations law, and hence they fall under the purview of the ASIC for regulation.

The regulator will issue a feedback report and publish information on good practices following consultation on the proposals, it said.

