ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.26%)
ASL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.93%)
HUBC 79.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.82%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SILK 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.38%)
UNITY 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.69%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,148 Increased By ▲ 20.36 (0.4%)
BR30 27,011 Increased By ▲ 172.22 (0.64%)
KSE100 47,261 Increased By ▲ 122.73 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,956 Increased By ▲ 46.32 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from US jobs data

  • Morning trading in Asia did not move majors much from those levels, with the euro last at $1.1902 and the yen at 110.58 per dollar. The Aussie bought $0.7517.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: The dollar clung to recent gains on Wednesday as virus woes raised concerns in a market already on edge ahead of US jobs data seen as crucial to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Risk-sensitive commodity currencies had led overnight losses, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars each dropping about 0.7%. The euro fell 0.2% overnight while the safe-havens of Japanese yen and the Swiss franc held steady.

Morning trading in Asia did not move majors much from those levels, with the euro last at $1.1902 and the yen at 110.58 per dollar. The Aussie bought $0.7517.

"There's a bit of a bearish tilt to currencies," said Westpac analyst Sean Callow. "It's the line you would expect on a risk-off day, and maybe it's a bit of insurance ahead of payrolls," he added, referring to US labour data due Friday.

The dollar index rose 0.2% to hit a one-week high overnight and on Wednesday sat roughly in the middle of the range it has found in the wake of the surprisingly hawkish shift in tone from the Fed earlier this month.

The risk-averse mood was underpinned by a fresh spike in global coronavirus infections and in restrictive measures to contain them which threaten to set back the pandemic recovery.

Case counts are hitting daily records in Indonesia, lockdowns are being extended in Malaysia and expanded in Australia, while travellers from Britain are facing new restrictions as the contagious delta variant spreads.

At the same time traders are wary of a surprise from US economic data, starting with private payrolls later on Wednesday but with the main focus on fuller labour figures due on Friday.

Signs of strength in the labour market could add pressure on the Fed to move even sooner on interest rate hikes, and lift the dollar, while it is vulnerable if the data misses expectations.

"It's unusually hard to forecast and so the risk of a surprise is enormous," said Westpac's Callow. "Super strong could really reinforce the reaction to the (Fed) and very weak could really push back on those who bought dollars post (Fed)."

Economists polled by Reuters forecast private payrolls showing a gain of 600,000 in June, a slowdown from a month ago when 987,000 jobs were created. The forecast for Friday's non-farm payrolls is for a rise of 690,000 jobs.

"It's not just about non-farm payrolls, but about the whole labour market," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, with hourly earnings and the unemployment rate also likely to be closely watched.

"There's also a wide dispersion in terms of estimates which suggests that either way there will be a few disappointed with a soft number as well as a really strong number."

Westpac coronavirus infections US dollar US economic data Sean Callow

Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from US jobs data

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters