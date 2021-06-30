World
India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths
- India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 817 overnight
30 Jun 2021
BENGALURU: India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 817 overnight.
'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget
