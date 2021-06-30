ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.56%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
HUBC 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.76%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 22.01 (0.43%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.58 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,262 Increased By ▲ 124.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,956 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares gain on auto, tech boost; Cipla rises

  • The company is also among five Indian drugmakers that will jointly conduct a clinical trial in the country for Merck & Co's experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by automakers and information technology stocks, while drugmaker Cipla climbed after getting a regulatory nod to import partner Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.34% to 15,801.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 52,741.22 by 0354 GMT.

Markets have struggled for momentum this week after briefly scaling record highs on the back of declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

On Wednesday, gains in automaker stocks a day before their monthly sales supported the markets, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 0.59%. Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.7% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty IT index added 0.48%. IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys will be kicking off India's first-quarter earnings season over the next few weeks.

Cipla rose as much as 1.8%. The drugmaker has received regulatory approval to distribute partner Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The company is also among five Indian drugmakers that will jointly conduct a clinical trial in the country for Merck & Co's experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 0.3%. The company has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co to build a multi-billion-dollar chemical project in Ruwais.

In global markets, Wall Street's Nasdaq index closed at a record high, helped by rising consumer confidence in an economic recovery, with Asian shares also posting gains.

S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index india stock Moderna's Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Indian shares gain on auto, tech boost; Cipla rises

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters