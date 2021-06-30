Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 113.80 points, to 29,107.90
30 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday morning on a positive note following another positive lead from Wall Street as recovery optimism trumped fresh fears over new virus spikes.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 113.80 points, to 29,107.90.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.55 points to 3,572.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.39 points, to 2,443.65.
'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview
Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact
Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers
WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital
Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin
Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'
Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation
Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn
Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs
Israel opens first embassy in Gulf
Read more stories
Comments