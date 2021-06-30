ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.71%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,148 Increased By ▲ 20.66 (0.4%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By ▲ 162.54 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,253 Increased By ▲ 115.55 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,951 Increased By ▲ 40.79 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 113.80 points, to 29,107.90
AFP 30 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday morning on a positive note following another positive lead from Wall Street as recovery optimism trumped fresh fears over new virus spikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 113.80 points, to 29,107.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.55 points to 3,572.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.39 points, to 2,443.65.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation

Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn

Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

Israel opens first embassy in Gulf

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters