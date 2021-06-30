ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Real estate sector: FPCCI suggests abolishing proposed 20pc gain tax

Recorder Report Updated 30 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Section 203-A of the budget 2021-22, which gives powers to arrest and prosecute any person for concealment of income to assistant commissioners of Inland Revenue Service merely based on an accusation or doubt, should be withdrawn immediately. In addition, the government should abolish the proposed 20% gain tax on the real estate sector. Policies formulated without stakeholder consultation can never succeed.

These views were expressed by Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Ali Mian, Coordinator and Maj Muhammad Rafiq Hasrat (retd), Convener of the standing committee on "Property & Construction of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) while addressing the joint press conference here on Tuesday at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

They said that Overseas Pakistanis invested heavily in real estate and sent record remittances in 2020-21. In addition, almost 29 billion dollars were received in government exchequer, thereby boosting our foreign exchange reserves. The federal government in the Budget 2021-22 has proposed drastic changes which will result in the collapse of real estate business, and trillion of rupees invested in real estate will get stuck for a long time.

Losses of investors will be colossal and unbearable. Overseas Pakistanis will also suffer heavily and will stop investing in real estate. Heavy losses in real estate will discourage overseas Pakistanis, and the flow of remittance will be badly affected, they added.

Referring to the shutdown of gas to industries, Shahzeb Akram said that due to untimely action of the government regarding LNG and CNG, industries are facing a shortage of gas.

Maj Muhammad Rafiq Hasrat (retd), Convener of the FPCCI standing committee on "Property & Construction, said that previously the maximum rate of tax on profit on real estate business was 10%, and it was calculated in a receding manner. After three years, the tax on profit from the sale of the property was zero%.

He further said that Overseas Pakistanis should be given a special rebate on investment in Pakistan. The proposals in the current Finance Bill proved to be detrimental to the real estate and construction sectors. The decline in the real estate business will also reduce the government's income tax revenue.

He further said that even 10% maximum gain tax has brought irreparable damage to the real estate market and all the people connected therewith. Therefore, the maximum gain tax should not be more than 8 percent. He further said that government must protect the real estate sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Tax real estate sector Khawaja Shahzeb Akram Muhammad Ali Mian Oversees Pakistani

