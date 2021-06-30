Zardari sees blowback of dangerous situation emerging in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Zardari, on Tuesday, said Pakistan could face blowback of dangerous situation emerging in Afghanistan due to ongoing Taliban offensive. Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he called upon the government to keep an eye on the situation in Afghanistan and deliberate on the matter.

He expressed optimism that the concerned authorities would be monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country and take decisions accordingly. Zardari was also asked about reports of former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari allegedly travelling to Israel covertly, to which, he said the government should take the parliament into confidence on the matter.

An Israeli publication had alleged, on Monday that Bukhari had paid a secret visit to Tel Aviv as a messenger of Pakistani leaders - a claim that was instantly denied by the government and personally by Bukhari.

To another question about Zardari earlier predicting that the incumbent government would be ousted, the PPP co-chairman remarked: "There is no government. The government would have been ousted had it existed in the first place."

