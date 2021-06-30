ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business & Finance

Inflation surge 'temporary': BIS

AFP 30 Jun 2021

ZURICH: The recent inflation surge is most likely a "temporary" phenomenon, the Bank for International Settlements said Tuesday. The BIS, dubbed the central bank of central banks, has worked up several scenarios to assess the challenges facing banks emerging from the coronavirus crisis.

"As of today, we at the BIS consider that it will most likely be temporary," general manager Agustin Carstens said of the inflation rise during a speech at the institution's annual general meeting. The acceleration of inflation is linked to one-off effects, he said, including the rebound in commodity prices and tight supplies due to the rapid recovery which "should dissipate reasonably quickly".

In May, consumer prices jumped five percent in the United States - their largest increase in nearly 13 years - and two percent in the eurozone: the upper limit of the target set by the European Central Bank, raising concerns among investors.

If the BIS sees it as a temporary phenomenon, the Swiss-based institution has nonetheless considered two other scenarios in order to assess the challenges that central banks will face in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While its base scenario is based on the idea of a relatively smooth economic recovery, the second scenario envisages a more marked acceleration than expected, under the effect of stimulus plans and a strong rebound in consumption.

Central banks would then risk having to tighten their monetary policies earlier than expected. Thanks to vast interventions, coupled with broad government plans to support the economy, "disaster was averted, and the global economy bounced back more quickly than expected", Carstens said.

However, the crisis is not over, as the recovery is "highly uneven and incomplete, and the global outlook is uncertain". The major long-term challenge for central banks will be to restore their leeway so that they can once again help the economy in future in the event of a recession or another unforeseen crisis.

Economists and policymakers have been at pains to stress that recent inflation surges in Europe and the United States are likely to be transitory, driven mainly by one-off effects linked to post-lockdown reopenings and supply chain bottlenecks.

Established in Basel in 1930, the BIS is owned by 62 central banks, representing countries that account for about 95 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

inflation European Central Bank eurozone COVID coronavirus crisis BIS Covid pandemic Agustin Carstens

