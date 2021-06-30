India approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: India authorised the emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday as it seeks to ramp up inoculations in the wake of a record-breaking surge in infections and deaths. The vast nation of 1.3 billion people was hit by a massive spike in coronavirus cases in April and May that pushed the healthcare system to breaking point.

Moderna's shot is the fourth to be approved by New Delhi after Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Covaxin - which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech - and Russia's Sputnik V.