TSX rises as energy stocks track stronger crude prices

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, rebounding from its worst day in over a week in the last session, as stronger crude prices boosted energy stocks.

The energy sector climbed 1.6% as US crude prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.7%.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.62 points, or 0.24%, at 20,192.87.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were forest products company Canfor Corp, which rose 4%, and oil producer Vermilion Energy, up 3.7%.

The financials and industrials sectors edged 0.2% higher.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 65 issues declined for a 2.42-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.16 million shares traded.

Cyber-security firm BlackBerry Ltd fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX. It was followed by Sandstorm Gold Ltd, down 1.7%, after the gold miner acquired multiple cash-flowing streams and royalty assets, and also raised its production outlook for 2021.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy Corp.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and six new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 46 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, with total volume of 27.25 million shares.