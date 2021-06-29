ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ireland delays lifting Covid curbs on indoor dining

  • No new date was given but Irish media reported a full opening was now expected on July 19.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

DUBLIN: Ireland will delay lifting indoor dining restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday, blaming the pause on the new Delta variant.

Martin said the government had chosen to delay the return of indoor dining from a planned date of July 5 while it looked to implement a new system for vaccine certification to allow indoor use of restaurants and pubs.

No new date was given but Irish media reported a full opening was now expected on July 19.

"Given the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, the safest way to now proceed with the return to indoor hospitality is to limit access to those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid," Martin said.

He explained that to allow Irish hospitality, which has been hit particularly hard in the pandemic, to reopen as early as possible the government would "work urgently with the relevant sectors to agree a practical and workable approach".

The Taoiseach said numbers permitted at outdoor events will increase as planned, with up to 500 attendees at larger stadiums, while limits on visits between households for individuals that have received a vaccine were also lifted.

Individuals were told to continue working from home where possible and the number of people attending wedding will increase to 50.

The move by Ireland brings it closer in line with England, where the government has pushed back plans to lift restrictions in July because of the Delta variant which originated in India.

Most other members of the European Union have pushed ahead with reopening indoor dining.

Martin said Ireland, which has a population of five million, had administered a total of four million doses of vaccines.

"We're in a race between the variants and the vaccine," he said.

According to the latest government figures, the country on Monday saw an increase of 305 daily coronavirus cases, with 271,589 in total and 4,989 deaths.

Micheal Martin indoor dining Ireland COVID 19 Delta variant

Ireland delays lifting Covid curbs on indoor dining

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters