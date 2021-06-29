ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90pc effective against Delta variant

  • The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is around 90% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, as saying on Tuesday.

The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus.

Logunov said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on information from digital medical records and on vaccination records.

