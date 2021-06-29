ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 117.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.07%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.01 Increased By ▲ 10.01 (6.26%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 63.14 (1.24%)
BR30 27,119 Increased By ▲ 415.44 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,415 Increased By ▲ 412.99 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,078 Increased By ▲ 205.28 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Spot gold remains neutral in $1,769-$1,797 range

  • It seems the metal tested the support at $1,769 more often than the resistance at $1,797.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,769-$1,797 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break below $1,769 could open the way towards the range of $1,744-$1,758, while a break above $1,797 could lead to a gain to $1,825.

Wave pattern indicates a downside bias, as a wave 5 is yet to unfold.

It seems the metal tested the support at $1,769 more often than the resistance at $1,797.

Based on this behaviour, the metal may fall as well.

On the daily chart, signals are also mixed. Gold is trying to stabilize around a support at $1,771.

Whether this effort is successful will be known very soon, as gold simply can't consolidate around this level forever.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

