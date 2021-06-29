ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 10.40 (6.5%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.05%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Yuan eases, traders hold off on bets before US data, CPC's 100th anniversary

  • Official comments suggested that "policymaker's pessimistic expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly," analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, though trading was stuck in an extremely tight range as many investors moved to the sidelines awaiting key US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

The ongoing plans for celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 also kept markets in check, traders said, noting that domestic financial markets were usually stable before and during key economic and political events.

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4567 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4578.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4583 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4609 at midday, 47 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

While Friday's closely-watched US jobs report could sway the Fed's policy outlook, many analysts believe China's central bank would continue to prioritise stability in monetary policy, offering a degree of certainty to domestic financial markets.

Global markets have been on edge since earlier this month after the Fed shocked traders by making a hawkish policy tilt.

On Monday, the PBOC said it will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Official comments suggested that "policymaker's pessimistic expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly," analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note.

"The PBOC pledged to prevent the external shocks and we reckon that preserving financial stability in China markets and filtering the spillovers of major central banks' policy shift will be one of the PBOC's key tasks in H2," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.961 from the previous close of 91.867, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4622 per dollar.

