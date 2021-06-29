ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
Thai central bank to adjust forex rules to cope with volatility

  • The baht hit a 13-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a spike in coronavirus infections
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility.

The adjustments include reducing foreign exchange limitations and facilitating hedging, it said in a statement.

The baht hit a 13-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a spike in coronavirus infections.

