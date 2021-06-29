ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls ahead of Indonesia's export levy reduction, export data

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4%
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking weaker rival soyoil and as investors adjust positions following Indonesia's decision to start a new lower export levy structure next month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 32 ringgit, or 0.91%, to 3,474 ringgit ($837.71) a tonne by the midday break.

Traders are awaiting June 1-30 export data from cargo surveyors due on Wednesday. Prices eased on some adjustments in Malaysia's crude palm oil futures to Indonesia's prices after confirmation of a reduction in export levy from July, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Indonesia will impose new palm oil export levies starting on July 2, the Estate Crop Fund Agency said on Tuesday.

The world's top palm oil exporter last week said it will change its levy structure for palm oil exports, cutting the ceiling rate for crude palm oil levies from $255 per tonne to $175 per tonne.

"The downward revision should not raise any concerns on the Indonesia government's ability to continue supporting the biodiesel mandate," analysts from UOB Kay Hian said in a note.

Upstream players will get some relief from the lower export levy and see higher net realised selling prices, hence, better earnings for the second half of 2021, analysts said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,602 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain at 3,691 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

Palm oil falls ahead of Indonesia's export levy reduction, export data

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters