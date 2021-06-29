ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
ASC 19.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.67%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.83%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
EPCL 47.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.37%)
HASCOL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-7.94%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.66%)
SNGP 48.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
TRG 169.86 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (6.16%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.05%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.15 (1.26%)
BR30 27,130 Increased By ▲ 426.22 (1.6%)
KSE100 47,407 Increased By ▲ 404.18 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,074 Increased By ▲ 201.02 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai's Emaar expected to raise $500 million via Islamic bonds

  • The issuance size will not be greater than $500 million, the document said.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed property developer, is expected to raise up to $500 million through a sale of 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Emaar gave initial price guidance of around 4.25% for the sukuk, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The issuance size will not be greater than $500 million, the document said.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital , First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreqbank and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.

Reuters reported early this month that Emaar hired banks to arrange a dollar sukuk sale.

The builder of the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, last issued international bonds in 2019, raising $500 million via sukuk.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Emaar to a BB+ "junk" rating last July as the real estate and retail sectors were slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

Emaar, which is 29.22% owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, last month reported an 8% rise in first-quarter net profit to 657 million dirhams ($178.88 million), which founder Mohamed Alabbar said was "comparable" with pre-pandemic results in 2019.

The company and its subsidiaries have outstanding debt of about $816 million, Refinitiv data shows.

Emaar Properties First Abu Dhabi Bank Emirates NBD Capital Dubai GDP Dubai's largest listed property developer

Dubai's Emaar expected to raise $500 million via Islamic bonds

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters