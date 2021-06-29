World
US, Ireland, UK request UN Security Council meeting on Tigray: diplomats
- The meeting could be held Friday, the same sources said. Since the war in Tigray began last November
29 Jun 2021
UNITED NATIONS: The United States, Ireland and Britain have called for an emergency UN Security Council public meeting concerning Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray, where rebel fighters were able to enter the regional capital of Mekele on Monday, diplomatic sources said.
The meeting could be held Friday, the same sources said. Since the war in Tigray began last November, the West has yet to succeed in organizing a public session on Tigray, with many African countries, China, Russia and other nations deeming the crisis an internal Ethiopian affair.
