Markets
Hong Kong stocks open with small gains
29 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following another record close on Wall Street but traders were moving cautiously as they monitor fresh virus flare-ups in parts of the world.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.13 percent, or 4.69 points, to 3,601.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.34 points, to 2,468.00.
