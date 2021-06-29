Thatta water supply case: AC records statement of another prosecution witness

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday recorded statement of another prosecution witness Syed Nadeem in Thatta water supply case against former president Asif Ali Zadari and others. The Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, recorded the statement of prosecution witness, Syed Nadeed Ahmed.

Ahmed, while testifying before the court, produced various documents regarding the case but he could not complete his statement, due which, the court summoned him again during the next hearing, which will be held on July 12. Accused Abdul Ghani Majeed’s Counsel Arshad Tabraz, Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naek’s associate and other defence counsels and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Irfan Bola, appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, associate of Zardari’s counsel and counsel of the other accused filed separate applications seeking exemption for their clients from personal appearance, which the court approved. The anti-graft body nominated Asif Ali Zardari and 13 other suspects, in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference, and Ashfaq Leghari, and in-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto, in the supplementary reference.

In an interim reference, the bureau nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh, Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Minahal Majeed.