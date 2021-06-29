ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
KMC printing press will be upgraded: administrator

Recorder Report 29 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that KMC printing press will be upgraded by adding new machines so that modern printing requirements can be met. “KMC’s printing press is meeting other printing needs including annual budget despite insufficient resources. In order to make KMC press profitable, the launch of printing for other public and private institutions will also be considered here,” the Administrator said this while visiting the printing press of KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director CSR Saif Abbas, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Karachi inspected the printing of the budget for the current financial year 2021-22 in the press and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the employees. He listened carefully to the problems of the printing press and assured that all legitimate issues would be resolved.

Briefing him on the occasion, Ali Hassan Sajid, Senior Director Information and Printing, said that KMC printing press is the only printing press in Pakistan operating under any municipal corporation.

KMC Press was established in a bakery on Nishtar Road and was reorganized in 1957-58 to manage the printing of annual budget including documents used in various departments of KMC. Ali said that after the establishment of the press, KMC started saving more than Rs 200,000 annually in its expenses.

He added that with the passage of time, various types of printing machines were added there so that the printing work continues uninterrupted. “For this, a 65kW electric generator was also installed in 2012 to enable printing work without any interruption. For the printing of documents as per the requirements of modern times, it is necessary to install modern machines here and use them by trained staff,” Ali said.

